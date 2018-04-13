Latest: Man dies after passer-by finds him injured in park

Update 6pm: A man who was found with injuries in a Dublin park by a passer-by this morning has died.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information following the discovery of a man in 40s with apparent injuries in a park in Tallaght.

The man was discovered in Sean Walsh Park by a passer-by who raised the alarm shortly before 8am this morning.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

