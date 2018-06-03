Latest: Man charged with murder of Patrick O'Donnell in Mitchelstown

Update - 4.07pm: A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of four in a row in a pub in Mitchelstown earlier this weekend.

Michael Dineen of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown was charged at a special sitting of Malllow District Court with the murder of Patrick O'Donnell at Willie Andies Bar, New Square Mitchelstown on Friday, June 1.

Detective Sgt James O'Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution; and told the court that Mr Dineeen made no reply to the charge, when it was put to him.

Inspector Michael Corbett applied for a remand in custody and Judge Ainein ni Chonduin remanded Mr Dinneen in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8.

2.05pm: Man in his 20s due to appear in court in relation to the death of Patrick O'Donnell

A man in his 20s is due to appear at a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 3.30pm today.

The man was charged in relation to the death of Patrick O'Donnell in Mitchelstown, Co Cork on Friday last.

Patrick O'Donnell. Photo: Provision.

The 36-year-old father of four lived in the locality.

Mr O'Donnell died following an incident at Willie Andies Pub at New Square in Mitchelstown at around 11pm on Saturday night.

There was an altercation at the premises between Mr O'Donnell and another man. He collapsed after the assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

