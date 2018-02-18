Latest: Man charged in connection with Limerick stabbing to appear in court tomorrow

By David Raleigh

Update 6.20pm: A man is to appear in court Monday charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in Co Limerick.

The victim, aged 21, was in a critical condition in University Hospital Limerick after an alleged assault in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, Saturday evening.

The victim was stabbed “in the torso”, Garda sources said.

Sources also confirmed that a knife which gardaí believe was used in the stabbing had been recovered.

The incident occurred at Maiden Street, in the West Limerick town, around 5pm, Saturday.

A rear yard of a local property was sealed off and a “technical examination” of the yard was conducted by gardaí.

A man in his late 20s, and believed to be from Russia, was arrested and questioned by detectives.

The East European native is due to appear before Limerick District Court charged in connection with the stabbing, gardai said.

The accused is to face one charge of assault causing harm.

Footage from security cameras on Maiden Street and its surrounds were being harvested by gardaí and “house to house enquiries” were continuing in the area.

Appealing for witnesses, gardaí stated they were investigating "a serious assault”.

“One man (21 years) was removed to University Hospital Limerick and is in a critical condition. The scene is currently preserved,” they added.

Gardaí appealed for “any persons who were in the vicinity of Maiden Street or who can assist them with their investigation” to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, or the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111

