Latest: Man charged in connection with alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Update 9.30am: Gardaí investigating an alleged sexual assault which took place in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday, June 20 have charged a man in relation to the incident.

A man in his early 30s is due to appear at a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Corduff Park on the evening of June 20, to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.

Earlier: Dublin gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault

Update 8.29am: Gardai in Blanchardstown in Dublin are investigating a reported sexual assault which took place in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It is understood the victim, who is believed to be an American tourist in her 20s, met her alleged attacker in a pub in the area on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Corduff Park and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.

Digital Desk