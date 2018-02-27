Latest: Man arrested in connection with fatal Fermanagh house fire

Update 12.50pm: The PSNI have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.

The suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "At this time we believe the fire, which has claimed at least three lives, was started deliberately.

"We are continuing to thoroughly examine the scene along with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."

Police tape sealed off the entrance to Molly Road, a rural lane just off the Doon Road scenic route.

It is understood the house affected is the only one in Molly Road, where there are also a number of farm buildings, surrounded by fields.

The property had been rented out and the occupants are believed to have been living in it for around a year.

Earlier: Three people die in fire in Fermanagh bungalow

At least three people have died in a house fire in Fermanagh.

Emergency services were called to what the fire service described as a "well-developed" blaze at a detached bungalow in Derrylin shortly after 7am.

The fire has now been extinguished and police and fire officers are working to determine if anyone else was involved in the incident, in the area of Doon Road and Molly Road.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "Sadly we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and are carrying out an extensive examination of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if any other persons have been involved."

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service sent three fire appliances to the scene.

The NIFRS said its officers took an emergency call about the fire at 7.14am.

At least 3 people have died in a house fire in Derrylin, Co

Fermanagh. The thoughts of NIFRS are

with the family, friends & local community at this time. Read our statement

At least 3 people have died in a house fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

"The thoughts of NIFRS are with the family, friends and local community at this time," a spokesman said.

The blaze occurred at a detached bungalow in Doon Road in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, not far from the border.

It was described as well-developed when firefighters from Lisnaskea and Enniskillen arrived.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Arlene Foster, Democratic Unionist leader and MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, said: "Horrific news coming from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and local community."

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin MP for the area, also offered her condolences.

"Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community. This is absolutely tragic, God help them all," she said.