Latest: Man appears in court in connection with Louth drug seizure

Update 3.18pm: A 46-year-old man's appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court, charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis worth around €600,000 in County Louth on Friday night.

Adrian Dullaghan with an address at Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Dundalk, County Louth faces two charges.

The first alleges possession of cannabis at Rathbrist, Tallanstown on Friday, the second alleges possession for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to others.

The case has been adjourned to Ardee District Court on March 11 and he has been remanded on his own bond of €5,000 cash.

Update 12.54pm: Gardaí investigating the seizure of cannabis in Co Louth on Friday have charged a man.

A 46-year-old man will appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court this afternoon in connection with the seizure.

Gardaí arrested him following the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis during the search of a premises in Tallanstown, Ardee, at 8pm on Friday.

He was held at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The planned search was carried out by local gardaí supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

