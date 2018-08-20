Latest: Jet diverted to Shannon with ill cabin crew and passengers to continue journey tomorrow

By Patrick Flynn

Update 7.15pm: A fleet of ambulances and rapid response vehicles left Shannon Airport two hours after a transatlantic jet diverted there.

A number of flight attendants and passengers were assessed however the airline has confirmed that no one required to be transported to hospital.

The flight was later cancelled so that engineers could carry out checks on the aircraft. The passengers were sent to local hotels for the night.

The flight is due to continue its journey on Tuesday.

Earlier: Transatlantic jet with 'odour' in cabin diverts to Shannon with ill cabin crew and passengers

By Patrick Flynn

Update 5.07pm: A transatlantic jet has diverted to Shannon Airport after a number of passengers and cabin crew complained of feeling unwell.

The American Airlines flight was en route from Madrid in Spain to New York in the US at the time. There were a 170 passengers and crew on board.

The Boeing 767-300 jet was off the south coast when the crew declared an emergency and requested clearance to divert to Shannon.

It’s understood that a number of flight attendants and passengers have complained of feeling unwell after an odour was detected on board.

Airport fire crews were standing by for the jet when it landed at 4.35pm. A number of HSE ambulances and fire crews from Shannon and Ennis were also sent to the airport.

An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed that flight diverted due to an odour in the cabin.