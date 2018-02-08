Latest: Issue around chlorine levels in Meath supply now resolved, says Irish Water

Update 11.30am: Irish Water has said that the issue behind the high chlorine levels in the water supply in Meath has now been resolved.

However, further tests are being carried out before a 'Don't Wash' notice can be lifted in the Kilcloon area.

Around 1,000 households have been affected.

The issue that caused the chlorine levels to increase has now been resolved. We're working with @meathcoco to flush the network to return the chlorine levels to the correct drinking water standards. We're liaising with the @HSELive & will continue to provide updates. @LMFMRADIO — Irish Water (@IrishWater) February 8, 2018

Head of operations at Irish Water, Kathleen Walsh, says they are investigating what happened:

"We're carrying out an investigation at the moment to prevent it in the future,

"that investigation is underway. Our first priority was public health and to make sure people were informed as quickly as possible, and that's what we've been doing.

"But in tandem with that, we've been investigating what was the cause of it."

For more information and additional advice, Irish Water can be contacted at 1850 278 278.

Earlier: Irish Water defends response after unsafe levels of chlorine found in Meath supply

Irish Water has defended its response after it was found there were unsafe levels of chlorine in the water supply in Meath.

Customers in the Kilcloon area near Dunboyne are being told not to use the water for washing, drinking or preparing food.

Some people have developed rashes, while a number of children have become sick.

Work is ongoing to return water services to customers in Kilcloon & surrounding areas of Co. Meath. Customers should also flush toilets or run bathroom taps to refill attic/storage tanks and help return chlorine levels to normal. pic.twitter.com/JtAH8TD1U6 — Irish Water (@IrishWater) February 7, 2018

Locals have expressed concern over the time it took the company to issue its warning.

Head of operations at Irish Water, Kathleen Walsh, outlined when the firm was first notified of the problem.

"We received a notification at the start of the process on Tuesday evening, and there was one notification late on Monday night, so the whole process started, and, as I said, it culminated yesterday with the results of the test showing that we had elevated levels there," she said.

