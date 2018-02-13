Latest: Islamic Centre of Ireland trying to give Muslims confidence to say no to Female Genital Mutilation

Update 11.17am: The Islamic Centre of Ireland says its trying to give Muslims the confidence to say no to Female Genital Mutilation.

It has issued a fatwa against the practice since a leading Islamic figure last week called for it to be legalised.

Dr Ali Selim said it was acceptable if done under medical supervision.

However Assistant Imam Yusuf Murray says people need to understand it's wrong under any circumstance.

Earlier: Islamic Centre of Ireland welcomes religious decree condemning Female Genital Mutilation

