Latest: Irish diplomat expected to be expelled from Russia

Update 7.55am: An Irish diplomat is expected to be thrown out of Russia in retaliation for the expulsion of one of their officials here.

The Tánaiste confirmed the move yesterday as a mark of solidarity with the UK who's holding Moscow responsible for poisoning a former spy and his daughter.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were attacked with a nerve agent in Salisbury earlier this month.

But Russia Today journalist Bryan Mc Donald says it is still an unproven allegation: "I can tell you for sure, Russia will expel an Irish diplomat as a consequence and that will happen in the next couple of days.

"What the Russians see as the British overreaction or wrongful reaction contributed to consolidating support among Russians who feel their country is being victimised."

Earlier: Coveney dismisses criticism over expelling of Russian diplomat

The Tánaiste says he could not support Ireland "sitting on its hands" over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The government has announced one Russian diplomat will be expelled, following similar moves from the UK, US and some European countries.

Simon Coveney has dismissed suggestions the decision undermines our neutrality - and says Ireland had to act.

"Russia has offered several alternative and varying narratives of the events in Salisbury and has posed a number of rhetorical questions and to put it mildly none of them offers a plausible alternative explanation," said Mr Coveney.

"I think the idea that 16 other member states in the European Union would act and that Ireland would sit on its hands is not something that I was willing to support."

Digital Desk