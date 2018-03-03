Latest: 'I have my own house, I don’t need to rob anything,' says one of 8 men charged in connection with Dublin looting

Update 1.15pm: Eight men arrested after two supermarkets were looted in Dublin during Friday's blizzards have been charged with theft, burglary and trespassing offences, Gardaí have said.

The defendants, aged between 24 and 47 years, appeared in court on Saturday morning.

A number of vehicles were also reported stolen.

A ninth man, in his 30s, has been arrested for handling stolen property.

47-year-old John Kelly with an address of Allen Hall, Belgard Square, Tallaght was charged with handling stolen property, in which he made no reply.

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Keith Kelly of Suncroft Road in Tallaght and 43-year-old Paul Freeman of Russell Green in Tallaght were charged with trespassing with intent to commit an offence at a Lidl supermarket in Fortunestown Lane in Citywest.

Keith Kelly made no reply when charged.

Garda Enda Waters told the court that when charged, Mr Freeman replied: "I wasn’t there to be stealilng or robbing anything. I have my own house, I don’t need to rob anything."

24-year-old Edgar Cesynas with an address at Silkim Park drive in Tallaght appeared before the court charged with theft of goods worth up €50 from the same supermarket, after which he made no reply

Gerard Buggle, who is 38 with an address Mac Uilim Lane in Tallaght was also charged with theft of goods, which included LED lights and running insoles, from the supermarket with a total cost of €70.

All five were granted bail.

BREAKING - Reports of three arrests being made in Tallaght after Lidl store looted and set on fire. More at @IrishSunOnline #BeastFromTheEast dublin #emmageddon pic.twitter.com/bVoQIEFgEc — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

37-year-old John Doyle of Russell Square in Tallaght, David Byrney who is aged 36 with an address at Suncroft Park in Tallaght, and Mohammed Smew of Milners Square, Shanowen Road, Santry were all charged with committing criminal damage while trespassing at a Centra store at Kiltalown Way in Tallaght.

Mr Smew, who is aged 26, is also charged with the possession of a weapon, which was claimed in court to be a sledgehammer.

All three were remanded in custody, to appear in court again on Thursday.

Update - 8.55am: Eight men are due in court this morning in connection with the looting of a Lidl store in Dublin last night.

The men, ranging in age from 24 to 47, have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing.

Another man in his 30s was also arrested for handling stolen property and is being held at a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

7.08am: Gardaí make nine arrests after looting at Lidl store in Tallaght causes 'substantial' damage

Nine people have been arrested after a supermarket was attacked in Dublin during blizzard conditions.

Unverified social media footage appeared to show looting at a Lidl store in the west of the city, as well as heavy machinery being used to damage the property.

Gardaí said the damage was substantial. It came amid some of the worst snow storms to hit Ireland for decades.

A Garda statement said: "Following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, Garda units deployed in the Tallaght district and nine arrests were made to date.

"Substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown Lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown.

"All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda stations. An incident room has been established."

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy, said: "I utterly condemn this mindless criminal behaviour that has been carried out in recent hours.

SHOCKING: The safe out of Lidl in Tallaght getting SMASHED



pic.twitter.com/9I07eMDle1 — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) March 2, 2018

"I fully anticipate that the gardai will pursue the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law."

He added: "I am particularly mindful that these actions have taken place in the midst of a code red weather warning when our emergency services are at full stretch.

"Lidl is a much valued and appreciated employer in our community whose head office is on the Main Road in Tallaght.

Gardai receive calls of looting by 30 people at Lidl store in west Dublin. Officers unable to attend as dealing with other issues. Army called to assist. pic.twitter.com/1tWNNj71Zz — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) March 2, 2018

"The type of outrageous behaviour we witnessed tonight has no place in our community."

He said it detracted from the excellent work being done by local community groups and by South Dublin County Council during this current weather crisis.

"The people who committed these contemptible acts do not represent the community of decent law abiding people, who I'm sure are as outraged as I am.

"What has taken place tonight puts people's jobs at risk which is one of the sickest aspects of this shameful crime.

"Finally, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the emergency services, who have been doing an excellent job in extenuating circumstances."

"We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening," Lidl said in a statement.

"As the store was closed when this incident occurred we can confirm no member of our team has been injured.

"Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time."