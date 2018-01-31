Latest: Hailstone warning to cause dangerous driving conditions

Back to Ireland Home

Update 11.10am

: Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for hailstones for this morning and afternoon between 12pm and 3pm.

Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road.

In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.

Earlier: Status yellow snow and ice warning for five counties

Parts of the country are on alert for more snow today.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres possible on higher ground.

Forecasters expect up to 3cm of the white stuff to fall between 3am and 3pm today, especially over high ground.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind alert is also in effect for western coastal counties until the end of the day.

They have said that westerly winds will reach up to 60km/hr near the coastal for most of the day.
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland