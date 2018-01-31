Latest: Hailstone warning to cause dangerous driving conditions

Update 11.10am

: Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for hailstones for this morning and afternoon between 12pm and 3pm.

Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road.

In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.

If you encounter hail while driving, reduce your speed without braking if possible, warn other drivers using your hazard warning lights, avoid any sudden steering movements or heavy braking, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and using dipped headlights. pic.twitter.com/zki6Frhu2t — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 25, 2018

Earlier: Status yellow snow and ice warning for five counties

Parts of the country are on alert for more snow today.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres possible on higher ground.

Forecasters expect up to 3cm of the white stuff to fall between 3am and 3pm today, especially over high ground.

Yellow status snow-ice warning



See details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/l7ZgvIyXqh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2018

Yellow status warning for wind :

See details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/xDSsBivwrc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2018

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind alert is also in effect for western coastal counties until the end of the day.

They have said that westerly winds will reach up to 60km/hr near the coastal for most of the day.