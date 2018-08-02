Latest: GSOC report into du Plantier investigation shows some gardaí 'think they are above the law': FF

By Juno McEnroe

Update 7pm: Fianna Fáil Justice Spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan TD says the report should be of concern to the Justice Minister as it shows gardaí thinking they are above the law. The findings are disturbing, says Mr O’Callaghan.

“While the latest GSOC report confirms that there is no evidence of the high level corruption as alleged by Mr Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell, it does outline yet another litany of missing evidence and lack of cooperation by some Gardaí and detectives into the GSOC investigation.

Jules Thomas and Ian Bailey, left, and Marie Farrell, right

“It is quite disturbing and not acceptable in any investigation but particularly when it involves murder.

The report actually outlines how pages from the ‘jobs book’ where details of investigations would be outlined in detail were actually physically removed and it is described as a deliberate act.

“GSOC is right to have concerns - as this act was a clear breach of trust and smacks of some members of the Gardaí thinking they are above the law. What makes this finding even more serious is that the Sophie Toscan du Plantier investigation is still open so all evidence should have been protected.

“While there is no evidence of high level corruption the findings in this report can not be ignored by the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice. All ranks of Gardaí should be required to fully cooperate with GSOC investigations,” concluded O’Callaghan.

Earlier: GSOC finds no evidence of high level corruption in report into du Plantier investigation

Update 5.16pm: A watchdog has expressed “grave concern” after potentially significant police records on the murder of a French filmmaker in Ireland went missing.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was beaten to death on a freezing night outside her holiday home on a remote west Cork hillside on December 23 1996.

Ian Bailey, a former freelance journalist originally from the Manchester area, was arrested twice over the 39-year-old’s murder.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) said: “It is GSOC’s view, formed after an extensive investigation, that while there was evidence of a lack of administration and management of aspects of the investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, there was no evidence of the high-level corruption by gardai alleged by the complainants Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell.

Ian Bailey leaving the Court of Appeal in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“A number of factors led to Ian Bailey being identified as a suspect at an early stage of the murder inquiry.

“His subsequent arrest and the arrest of his partner, Jules Thomas, therefore could not, as the complainants allege, have been construed as unlawful or illegal.”

Irish courts have repeatedly refused to extradite the former journalist to France for questioning over the murder.

Mr Bailey denies any involvement in the killing near Schull in west Cork.

The Commission’s investigation reviewed a “jobs book” compiled by the police on the murder investigation.

It said: “The missing pages from the jobs book when Ian Bailey was identified as a suspect are of grave concern to GSOC.”

These books form a complete record of all activity undertaken in respect of a major or critical incident (or investigation) along with the rationale for the decisions made.

The village of Schull, West Cork (Haydn West/PA)

“This concern is compounded further by the fact that the specific pages missing are from an area of the book when Ian Bailey seems to have first been identified as a potential suspect in the murder by gardai, and as such, they are potentially very significant.

“The significant amount of missing original garda documentation, witness statements, suspect files and physical exhibits in the garda murder investigation suggest to GSOC that there was a lack of administration and management of the incident room (even when viewed through the lens of the time) as opposed to clear evidence of malpractice or corruption.”

It added: “The lack of forensic material obtained from the scene, particularly given the precise nature of the murder and the state in which the body of Madame Toscan Du Plantier was discovered, is also of concern to GSOC.”

The report found no evidence a key witness, Marie Farrell, was coerced or intimidated into making false statements against Mr Bailey.

It said the review of telephone call recordings provided to GSOC during this investigation indicated that Ms Farrell had not been under pressure in her interactions with a detective garda to provide accounts, although the relationship appeared inappropriate at times.

The Commission was not able to substantiate other serious allegations that a witness had been provided with illegal drugs by gardai, though the telephone calls which have been reviewed noted that drugs were mentioned by the witness himself.

Read the report in full here

Digital Desk