Latest: Government made improvements for LGBT children but needs to address child homelessness - Children's Rights Alliance

Update 8.38am: The Government has made improvements in support for LGBT children - but needs to do more on issues like child homelessness.

That is according to the Children's Rights Alliance, which will issue its annual report card this morning.

The card will rate the government on how well it has fulfilled commitments made to children in the Programme for Government.

Chief Executive of the Children's Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward, says there are a number of issues that need to be addressed.

She said: "We are calling on the Government to really prioritise children in the next year and face the inequalities children are facing particularly in the areas of health care, education.

"For travellers and refugee children,w e are asking the Government to take concrete steps to end the inequalities they experience on a daily basis."

The Children's Rights Alliance will call for more action on issues such as child homelessness and access to high-quality childcare services.

The government will get a grade from A to F depending on its performance in each area.

she says this year's report card is going to look at areas of child homelessness, health measures effecting children and also childminding services.

She said: "There is some good news in this year's report card, more in the case of education and services for LGBT children.

