Latest: Gardaí make arrest after man dies at Rosslare Europort

Update 9.51pm: A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating a death at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford this evening.

An assault is alleged to have occurred between two males at approximately 7pm in the Europort compound, according to gardaí.

One man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also aged in his 50s was arrested a short time later in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been sealed off pending a Garda forensic examination and investigations are continuing. The local coroner has been notified.

