Latest: Gardaí investigating Hutch/Kinahan feud recover more weapons in Dublin

Update - 8.30pm: The four men arrested this morning by Gardaí remain in custody and continue to be questioned.

The Gardaí have said that, as part of follow-up searches today in North inner city Dublin, West Dublin and South Dublin two more guns have been recovered.

They also found a silencer and a quantity of ammunition.

2.40pm: Councillor describes Hutch/Kinahan feud as a 'cancer' gripping Dublin

A Dublin Councillor has described the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud as a ''cancer'' gripping the capital.

Nial Ring, a Councillor representing the North Inner City area, made the comments following the arrest of four men this morning as part of an organised crime operation by gardaí.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for conspiracy to murder while a fourth man was later arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A number of weapons were also seized.

With the addition of 40 Gardaí to the area, Councillor Ring hopes gangland feuds can be eradicated.

"Well I described it as a cancer that's eating away at the heart of the north inner city community, but the good thing now is the cancer can be cured and I would hope this particular cancer can be taken out of our area," he said.

- Digital Desk