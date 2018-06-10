Latest: Gardaí investigate after four men murder Polish man and attack his wife in Cork

By Niall Murray and Eoin English

Update 2.55pm: Gardaí will outline this evening what is known so far about the death of a Polish man following a brutal attack on him and his partner outside Ballincollig, Co Cork.

The business owner, aged in his 30s, died after a gang of men armed with unknown weapons broke into the couple’s house at around 3am.

Another woman, also in her 30s, and two young children were also in the house at the time.

The man’s death was confirmed this morning by gardaí investigating the attack, for which no motive has been confirmed at this stage of the inquiry. However, it is understood that the man or his partner were not known to gardaí in relation to criminal activity.

A media briefing is expected to be held locally later this afternoon to provide details of what is known so far and advise the public how they may be able to assist gardaí with their investigation.

The woman underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital in the early hours of this morning following the attack.

The couple were living at a house about 1.5km from Ballincollig town, in a rural area dotted with one-off houses a few hundred metres south of the busy N22 Cork-Macroom Road.

Gardaí continue to keep sealed off the short cul de sac where the bungalow was located, opposite a junction which the attackers may have taken to get away from the scene. The car in which they were travelling, understood to have been a BMW, was found few kilometres away at Waterfall this morning and has been removed for forensic examination.

Late this morning, gardaí also removed two vehicles from the property where the attack took place, which also appeared to have been in previous use as a farm. The Mercedes van and a KIA SUV-type vehicle were taken from the house by private removal truck.

At local Masses in Ballincollig this morning, prayers were said for the dead man as news began to emerge that he had died from his injuries.

Local councillor Daithi O Donnabhain said what he understood of the crime was shocking and worrying.

“For an organised gang to break into a one-off country house in the middle of the night and set upon and attack an individual who then loses his life, it’s just awful. And God help those children who must have at least heard what went on,” he said.

“My thoughts and sympathies go to the family and friends of the man who has lost his life,” the local Fianna Fail councillor said.

A French man who was out cycling said he had lived in the area for decades and had never heard of any major incident before this morning.

A motive for the attack is not known at this juncture. The victim had lived in Ireland for a number of years and ran a local gardening business.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher, the district headquarters for the Ballincollig area, would like to hear from anyone with information that may be of assistance. They can be contacted at 021 4946200 or by contacting the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

10.21am: Gardaí launch murder probe after man dies in attack by gang with weapons in Cork

A man attacked by a number of men with weapons in Cork this morning has died.

He, along with his partner, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The man died of very serious injuries in the hospital while his partner, a woman in her 30s, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

It happened after a group of men forced their way into their isolated bungalow in the Maglin Road area of Ballincollig.

The investigation has now been upgraded from aggravated burglary to a murder investigation and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

A post-mortem will be carried out later.

Local Councillor Daithí O'Donnabháin told Rob McNamara of the Evening Echo the area of Ballincollig is in shock over the incident, especially as young children were in the home at the time of the assault.

“There is a family who were in the house with young children and you have to think of the trauma that they must be going through at this time,” he said.

“Your heart would have to go out to them and the family. No doubt, there will be a level of high trauma and shock because this would have had to have been seen and witnessed by them.

I’d have huge concern for their wellbeing.

“The location where it happened is at the edge of the town where it heads toward the Ballinora-Waterfall parish. There are not a lot of houses surrounding the location of this incident,” he added.

8.13am: Couple in hospital after being attacked by gang with weapons in Cork

A man and woman are in hospital after being attacked by a number of men with weapons in Cork.

Gardaí believed that a number of men with weapons went into the couple's house in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, and assaulted them shortly after 3am this morning.

They were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where the man's injuries are described as very serious, while his partner's injuries, a woman in her 30s, are not believed to be life-threatening.

There was another woman, in her early 30s, and two children under six years in the house at the time of the incident and they were unharmed.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination, and a car was found burnt out a number of kilometres away in Waterfall, Co. Cork, and this has also been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Gurranabraher on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.