Latest: Gardaí hoping to formally identify body of man found in Jobstown Park later today

Update 4.25pm: An incident room has been set up at Tallaght Garda Station following the discovery of a body in a park.

The remains of a man aged in his 20s were found at Jobstown Park on the Cheeverstown Road by a person walking their dog at around 6.30am this morning.

A post-mortem is currently being carried out in Whitehall by the Deputy State Pathologist.

Superintendent Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station said that they will wait until the post-mortem has been completed before determining the next course of action.

"An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station," he said.

"The services of the technical bureau have been engaged, and they've completed their examination,

"Also, a post-mortem is currently underway by the Deputy State Pathologist.

"At this time, we haven't formally identified the man. We hope to be in a position to do so later, but we believe that he may have been sleeping rough in the general area from time to time."

Supt. Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station issues an appeal for information after the body of a man in his 20s was found at Butler Park this morning. Post-mortem is currently being carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist

"I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area of the park between 11pm last night and 6.30am this morning, any motorists who may have travelled along the Cheeverstown Road that may feel they have anything to offer, to contact us, at Tallaght Garda station [01-6666000], on the Garda confidential number [1800 666 111], or indeed any Garda station."

Earlier: Body of man, 20s, found in Tallaght park

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man at Butler Park off the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The body of the man in his 20s was discovered shortly after 6.30am this morning.

Gardaí are treating the discovery as suspicious.

The area is sealed off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the park last evening or early this morning are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.

