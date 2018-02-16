Latest: Gardaí confirm man leaving house where woman was found dead in wardrobe was her estranged husband

Update - 12.03pm: Gardaí have confirmed they believe a man injured following the discovery of a woman's body in South Dublin is her estranged husband.

The man is being treated in hospital after it is believed he jumped from a third-floor window at the scene.

Superintendent Gerry Delmar made an appeal, saying: "I would like to appeal to anybody that last saw Joanne on the 5th of February in Garristown, Co Meath, to contact us.

"Joanne also had access to a car, a silver Nissan Micra 08 MH 16073. Anybody that may have seen her in that car should also contact us."

Latest: Woman found dead in wardrobe was wrapped tightly in sleeping bag and bedsheetsGardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a woman’s body was found in South Dublin.

38-year-old Joanne Lee was found in the wardrobe of a house in Ranelagh. Gardaí found her wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

It is reported that Gardaí think she may have been suffocated or strangled.

Joanne Lee.

She had been reported missing earlier this week.

Gardaí were carrying out enquiries as part of that missing person probe when they found the body on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after falling from a third-floor window at the same building on Ranelagh Road as gardaí attended the scene.

He is said to have suffered a broken arm and leg injuries after the jump, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The deceased woman’s uncle, John Curry, says the family is devastated.

He said: "A lovely girl. a beautiful girl, never an ounce of trouble out of her in her life," he said.

"My sister rang me that she was missing and we sent out texts to everybody and put it up on Facebook and put it up on the taxi website.

"Then we got a phonecall. The guards broke in and found her body in a wardrobe.

"I’m so upset, just can’t speak. Just devastated, the whole family is taken apart. The soul is taken out of us. You just don’t know what came out of this or why this happened.

“All I can say is why, why, why, why? This is a beautiful girl, so young and so pretty, away from us all. Just devastated. She’d been missing for a couple of days. We had a feeling something was up. We couldn’t put it together and we were searching everywhere."