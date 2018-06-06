Latest: Gardaí arrest four after shot fired in armed robbery

Update - 11.07am: Gardaí have made four arrests following an armed robbery at a filling station in Co. Carlow.

In a follow-up operation this morning, officers helped by the Armed Support Unit searched a house in Carlow town.

Three men and a woman, all said to be in their 20s, were arrested. They are being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

9.48am: Shot fired as M9 service station is robbed

A service station in Co. Carlow has been robbed by two men, one armed with a gun, the other with a knife.

The an armed robbery took place early this morning at the Topaz filling station off the M9 at Junction 5 Tinryland, Carlow.

The robbers entered the filling station and let off a shot during the robbery at around 2.30am this morning. Nobody was injured during the incident.

They escaped off in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf with a small sum of cash.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the filling station or the surrounding area between 2am and 2.30am this morning to come forward with information by contacting Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 66220 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

