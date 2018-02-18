Latest: Gardaí appeal for witnesses following alleged hit-and-run in Dublin

Update 6.05pm: There is an appeal for witnesses to an alleged hit-and-run incident in Dublin.

It is after a 24-year-old man was found lying on the road at Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12

He was discovered at around 6am and taken to St James Hospital in the city with serious head injuries.

File photo of the junction between Clogher Road and Parnell Road in Dublin. Pic: Google Maps.

Investigating Gardaí believe he may have been struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers looking to speak to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to contact them or anyone who may have information on the incident.

From initial investigations, Gardaí understand he made his way from Camden Street at around 4.30am towards Portobello, Harrington Street, South Circular Road, Harold’s Cross Bridge, Parnell Road and Clogher Road.

A Garda technical team has examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for information and also to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to contact officers at Sundrive Rd Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666 -111 or any Garda Station.