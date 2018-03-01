LATEST: Fugitive solicitor Michael Lynn arrives back in Dublin; will appear in court today

Former solicitor Michael Lynn is due to appear in court in Dublin this afternoon after being extradited from Brazil.

The 49-year-old is wanted here to face charges in connection with a number of fraud incidents from 2006 and 2007.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau charged him this afternoon after he arrived into Dublin Airport.

Despite the weather, Michael Lynn will appear before the Dublin District Court at 4pm this afternoon.

Michael Lynn (pictured) has taken a legal challenge seeking a declaration that his time in a Brazilian prison will be taken into account should he be convicted in Ireland.

(This story was updated in light of new information, confirming Mr Lynn is scheduled to appear in court despite the weather.)

Update 5pm: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said: "I note the return of Mr Lynn. This is now clearly a matter for the courts, and it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."