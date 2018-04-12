Latest: 'Frosty' meeting between Irish ambassador and Israel officials over Dublin mayor's visit

Update 9.55pm: What has been described as a 'frosty' meeting has taken place between the Irish ambassador to Israel and government officials there.

Ambassador Alison Kelly was called before the Israeli Foreign Ministry to explain a visit by the Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha.

The Israeli government says the Lord Mayor is attending a conference in Ramallah in Palestine that they describe as 'anti-Israel'.

They also noted two recent votes of Dublin City Council to expel the Israeli ambassador and to support a boycott of the country.

Earlier: Israel summons Irish ambassador over Dublin mayor's visit

Update 5.09pm: Israel's foreign ministry has summoned Ireland's ambassador to express dismay over Dublin's mayor attending an "anti-Israel" event in Ramallah.

The ministry said in a statement that Israel expresses its "deep disappointment and shock" over the incident.

It said the event in the Palestinian city of Ramallah was "explicitly" against Israel and occurred as Israel commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day.

Israel expects a "public and formal" response from Ireland to his conduct, it said.

The Government of Israel expects an official public response from the Government of Ireland with regard to the conduct of the both the Dublin city council and of the lord mayor, who are waging a campaign of hatred and discrimination against the State of Israel. — Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) April 12, 2018

Micheal Mac Donncha participated in an Islamic conference about Jerusalem in Ramallah organised by the religious affairs adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The fate of the holy city is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mr Mac Donncha is a supporter of the movement to boycott the Jewish state.

Israel had tried to block his entry through its airport.

