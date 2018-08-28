Latest: Fire at scrap metal recycling plant extinguished in Limerick

Update 8.37am: A fire at a Limerick scrap metal recycling plant has been extinguished.

It took 10 units of the fire brigade to tackle the blaze which was out by half six this morning.

It broke out at the facility on the Ballysimon Road in the city shortly after 8 last night.

There's no word yet on damage, however, no one is believed to have been hurt.

Locals are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Digital Desk