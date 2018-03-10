Latest: ESB extends time to restore power to homes in Dublin

Update: 4.40pm: Nearly 1,100 homes across Dublin are still without power, with some not having any since this morning.

390 homes in Cabra have no electricity while the rest of houses are on the Southside of the city, with clusters in the Milltown area.

The ESB had hoped to restore service by 5pm but this has now been extended until 7pm.

1.30pm: More than 1000 homes still without power in Dublin this afternoon Just 68 homes still remain without power this afternoon in North Dublin after more than 3000 homes were without electricity this morning.

However, across the greater Dublin region, approximately 1000 homes are still without power, with the outages particulatly clustered in the Milltown and Ballyboden areas of South Dublin.

The ESB are aiming to have these fixed by five this evening.

11.30am: More than 3000 homes have been left without power in North Dublin this morning.

The ESB have said there's a large fault in the Dublin 7 area, with Finglas and Cabra being the worst affected.

They've said they are working to repair the fault as quickly as possible.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: ESB, Power Outage, Dublin

 

