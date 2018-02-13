Latest: Efforts intensifying in Belfast to finalise power-sharing deal at Stormont

Update 8.30am: Efforts are intensifying in Belfast to finalise a power-sharing deal.

The North has been without a Government for 13 months, since Sinn Féin pulled out of the northern executive in a row with the DUP.

Sinn Féin's leader in the north Michelle O'Neill.

Both sides say progress is being made, and it is hoped a breakthrough is imminent.

Sinn Féin's leader in the North Michelle O'Neill says restoring trust is a vital piece of the jigsaw.

She said: "What we are trying to do here is resolve the issues at the heart of the current political impasse.

"We need to ensure public confidence is restored back into these institutions."

Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Earlier:DUP and Sinn Féin continuing efforts to reach powershare deal at Stormont

The DUP and Sinn Féin are continuing efforts to reach a deal that would allow the restoration of a power sharing government in the North.

The Irish and British governments have been expressing confidence an agreement is possible.

Issues like Sinn Féin's demand for Irish language legislation are proving difficult to overcome.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says it is important to give both sides the space they need.

He said: "Particularly over the last couple of weeks, as two governments we've not commented publicly on the details of a negotiation because it is sensitive, it is difficult.

"The parties are definitely trying in my view, to find a way forward."

