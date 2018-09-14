Latest: Dublin City Council bid to evict family from vacant house adjourned

Update 1.45pm: A high court case against a homeless mother-of-three living in a vacant council house in Dublin has been adjourned until Tuesday.

Talks are underway and plans to organise emergency accommodation are being discussed.

The council is seeking an injunction against the woman to remove her and her family from their property in Coolock.

They have been living there since the beginning of September.

People Before Profit Cllr John Lyons is supporting the woman saying that she has occupied the house "in a desperate measure to ensure that she has a safe home for her family."

Cllr Lyons said: "So I am here to support her and to call on the city council to take a step back from this aggressive line of approach and to sit down with the young woman and her family to come to an agreed solution."

Earlier: Dublin City Council launch High Court bid to evict family from vacant house

Dublin City Council is to ask the High Court for an injunction against a mother and her three children who are occupying a vacant house in Coolock.

The woman had applied to the Regional Homeless Executive for somewhere to live.

The injunction being sought this morning is to evict the family from the council-owned property in Coolock.

Take Back the City, in conjunction with North Dublin Bay Housing Crisis Community has condemned the legal action being taken by the Council.

A spokesperson for Take Back the City said: "In the midst of a housing crisis in which no meaningful progress is being made on council waiting lists, we ask why Dublin City Council are removing this family from a property that is habitable?

Would they prefer to continue leaving it empty and see this family, like so many others, with nowhere to call a home?

"The lack of new social housing builds in Dublin is unacceptable in itself, but with so much of DCC’s existing housing stock left vacant for extended periods time, we call on them to withdraw this eviction threat immediately, to open up vacant properties in their ownership to house those on waiting lists, and more broadly to start advocating for the people they’re supposed to represent."

The group are calling on people to join a demonstration outside the Darndale Area Office this morning.

