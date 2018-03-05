Latest: Drivers warned of 'treacherous' roads as snow melts

Update 9.30am: As the snow melts drivers are being warned not to be lulled into a false sense of security.

Most main roads have reopened this morning but there's a danger of flooding as the temperatures rise.

A major thaw is expected nationwide by midweek.

In the meantime Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority has this advice: "Roads are still treacherous out there with serious accumulations of snow in many parts of the country especially on minor roads and there is fog to contend with as well.

"The first thing we are asking drivers to do is check the conditions on your route and more importantly at your destination before setting out."

Be aware of the risk of thawing ice and slush build up at road sides. Visibility will be reduced as spray from vehicles is thrown onto the windscreen of your vehicle. Ensure that your windshield washer is full. Keep your lights clear of grime and dirt. #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/bwvJx2t1F0 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 4, 2018

Earlier: Delays expected for commuters as the country returns to work following Storm Emma

Most public transport will return to normal today following Storm Emma.

Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann and the Luas are all running with a few interruptions.

Irish Rail expects to be fully operational with the exception of two regional lines.

Iarnród Eireann's Barry Kenny explains: "Limerick junction to Waterford and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh, we are hopeful that we will get those open for the evening trains this evening but apart from that all routes are operating.

"The Rosslare line which had been closed yesterday is back, the M3 Parkway line is back. We will have a full service on those routes."

Gardaí are appealing to motorists in Kildare to avoid the M7 between junctions 8 and 10 at peak times.

Roads are wet in most areas & gradual thaw has seen conditions improve. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 5, 2018

Gardaí are conducting rolling road closures in both directions to facilitate snow clearance.

Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group Sean Hogan says there are concerns surrounding the volume of traffic expected there this morning.

"This is because of restrictions to one lane on the M7 because junctions 8 and 10 at Naas," said Mr Hogan.

"The potential lack of emergency service access and alternative route availability in case of accidents would cause particular difficulties and significant delays in case of any incidents ocurring."

Meanwhile, schools in Wexford, West Wicklow and parts of Kildare are unlikely to re-open today.

Decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis depending on the conditions in each area.

Parents from the schools affected will be notified.

Digital Desk