Latest: Dissident republicans 'remain the greatest threat' to Ireland, says Garda Commissioner

Update 1.10pm: The new Garda Commissioner says dissident republican groups remain the biggest threat to the island of Ireland.

Drew Harris has given his first press conference where he discussed garda resources, organised crime and Brexit.

The former deputy chief constable of the PSNI took up the job early yesterday morning.

Commissioner Harris say republicanism is one of his major concerns.

"They remain the greatest threat on the island of Ireland. They pose a threat and continue to do so," he said.

"There's been a lot of success against them, a lot of that threat has been eroded and diminished but we are very aware that these people are full of intent and determination to carry out attacks."

The new Garda Commissioner says he does not view himself as an outsider.

Drew Harris has given his first press conference where he discussed garda resources, the Hutch Kinahan feud and the threat of republicanism.

The former chief constable of the PSNI is the first external candidate to become head of the gardaí.

He says he views himself as one of team.

"Yes I am Irish," he said.

"I'm not sure how much of an outsider I am really.

"I'm a police officer, I joined a police organisation. I'm from the island of Ireland.

I've always worked for the benefit of the people of Ireland and worked very closely with An Garda Síochána in that respect as well.

