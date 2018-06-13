Latest: Couple killed in head-on crash in Limerick believed to be from UK

Update 5pm: An elderly couple have been killed in a head-on road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a UK registered silver coloured car and a domestic oil delivery truck.

The scene of the crash on the N24 near Dromkeen. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

The occupants of the car; a man in his 80s and woman 70s, were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

It is understood the couple who died in the collision are UK nationals.

The collision occurred on a straight stretch of road at Gortnadromin near the village of Dromkeen shortly before 11am.

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station attended at the scene as well as local Gardaí and HSE paramedics.

The crash site remains closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Divisional scene of crime officers are examining the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for the bodies to be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where post mortem examinations will be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bruff 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Earlier: Two dead after head-on crash on Limerick-Tipperary Road

By David Raleigh

The N24 Limerick to Tipperary Road has been closed by gardaí due to a “head-on collision” in which it has been reported that two people have been killed.

It is understood the two people were traveling in a UK registered car which collided with a domestic oil delivery truck.

The driver of the truck is not believed to have been injured and is being treated for shock.

The collision occurred just outside Dromkeen village around 10.30am.

A Garda spokeswoman stated: “Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a truck and a car that occurred at approximately 11am on 13th June 2018.”

“The N24 is closed in both directions just North of Kilteely-Dromkeen village.”

“Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

Two units from Cappamore Fire Station are at the scene as well as local Gardaí and paramedics.

A local doctor was also called to the scene.

Emergency services revived a 999 call of a serious road crash at 10.36am, at a location known as The Crossroads on the Limerick side of the N24.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.