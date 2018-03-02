Latest: Cork city set to reopen tomorrow as county continues to clear roads

Update 8.30pm: The early morning flood risk in Cork city has eased and Cork Airport, public car parks, libraries, swimming pools, and the park and ride are set to open tomorrow as the weather crisis eases and the city reopens for business.

However, despite a forecast improvement in the weather conditions remain challenging in the county where road conditions are described as treacherous.

The city council confirmed this evening that while a high tide is expected tomorrow morning, it is not likely to breach low-lying quay walls.

The council is also planning to reinstate normal weekend services, which were suspended on Thursday, as weather conditions and circumstances allow.

The public car-parks at Paul Street and North Main Street will be open at 12 midday.

The Park and Ride service at Kinsale Road will come back into service when the public bus system resumes.

Public libraries, the public museum, public parks, including Fitzgerald Park, and LeisureWorld swimming pools at Churchfield and Bishopstown will all open.

However, Douglas swimming pool, the Civic Amenity site, at the Kinsale Road and the Lifetime Lab on the Lee Road will remain closed.

The city council thanked members of the public for their patience and forbearance over the past number of days.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, reminded the public to be mindful of the elderly and vulnerable within their communities.

“We have seen a terrific response from agencies and organisations in responding to the exceptional demands created by truly exceptional weather," he said.

“Communities too have responded in kind. As the weather crisis unwinds, I am asking people to look in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours to make sure that they are well."

Waste firm Greenstar confirmed this evening that domestic refuse collections due to occur in the city and parts of the county tomorrow morning have been suspended.

Meanwhile in the county, all council services, libraries, pools and affiliated attractions including Spike Island will be closed until Monday.

County officials warned that snow accumulations are expected to increase throughout the evening before temperatures rise tomorrow morning.

Cork County Council roads staff have been working since 8am this morning with 11 snow ploughs, 2 road graders and 15 salt spreaders deployed.

They have concentrated on the National Roads and most were made passable.

However there are still some sections of National Roads with packed frozen ice despite repeated treatments.

With the continuing snow falls and the forecast of sub-zero temperatures tonight, the council said it can’t give any assurances on any of the National Road network being free of ice.

“Conditions continue to be difficult and the Council would again ask members of the public to not make any unnecessary journeys, never assume that a road is safe and if they have to use the National Road network, to assume that it does not been treated for ice,” a spokesperson said.

Fr Matthew Statue on Patrick's Street. Photo" Jim Coughlan

Progress was made also on clearing some Regional Roads today and the Council hopes weather conditions tomorrow will allow a full staff complement to operate on clearing roads and footpaths.

High tide also passed this evening without incident.

However, with high tides over the coming days combined with forecasted weather conditions and a possible early thaw, there is a significant risk of flooding in the low lying areas of Skibbereen, Bantry, Clonakilty, Midleton and Youghal at 6am tomorrow and council crews are on standby.

- Digital Desk