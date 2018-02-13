Latest: Concerns over delay to Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes' final report

Update 10.21pm: Sinn Féin's Spokesperson for Children has expressed concern at the delay of the Mother and Baby Home final report.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone tonight updated the Dáil on the progress of the Commission of Investigation, saying the final report was now due in February next year.

Sinn Féin's Denise Mitchell says the Government must ensure the commission has all the resources it needs to complete the job.

"Time is not on our side here," Ms Mitchell told the Dáil.

"Many fear they will not get the truth and justice they deserve. As we all know, justice delayed is justice denied.

"So I urge the Government to do all it can to ensure the commission has whatever resources it needs to complete its work in a timely fashion."

Original story (9.05pm): Zappone announces forum for families and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes

The Minister for Children has announced a new forum to allow families and survivors have a say in the Mother and Baby Homes' investigation.

Katherine Zappone has been addressing the Dáil tonight and explaining the delay in the Commission of investigation's final report, which is now due in February next year.

The Minister says she will be advertising for members of the public to participate in a collaborative project, to help cover issues of concern for former residents.

"The selection panel will include representation from the areas of human rights, former residents, advocate groups and academics with experience in this field," said Minister Zappone.

"I've made contact with these organisations and individuals and I am awaiting confirmation of their agreement to participate.

"I hope to announce the members of the panel shortly and for them to have held its first meeting by the end of February."

