Latest: Cameron Reilly's phone could contain evidence he was lured to his death

Update 9.30: A phone belonging to Cameron Reilly could contain evidence that he was lured to his death.

Gardaí investigating the murder of the 18-year-old in Louth last weekend are still searching for his iPhone which has been missing since his death.

A phone found during the search in a nearby cemetery later turned out to be unconnected to Cameron Reilly.

Earlier: Garda appeal as Cameron Reilly homicide inquiry continues

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Friends of Cameron Reilly have helped gardaí in retracing his movements before the 18-year-old was murdered.

Detectives are piecing together who saw him when, and at what location, prior to the discovery of his body at Rivervale, Dunleer, Co Louth on Saturday morning.

Sources said the investigation team was trying to narrow down and identify who was with him when he was beaten and strangled.

However, they are continuing to look for people with information to come forward. Gardaí have been trying to locate his phone, an Apple iPhone X, to see if it contains text or online messages from his would-be attacker or attackers.

Cameron was described by his former school principal Eilish Flood as a “kind, well-mannered young man”who had a wide circle of friends.

Local woman Patricia Sheridan signs a book of condolence for 18-year-old Cameron Reilly, pictured below, whose body was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, last Saturday morning. Picture: Colin Keegan.

Gardaí believe that Cameron was with a group of up to 20 youths on Friday night, who were hanging out in fields in Dunleer.

The first-year college student was last seen going to a takeaway on the Ardee Road in the town at around 12.30am.

Gardaí are investigating if there was any altercation outside the takeaway.

Cameron’s body was found by a dog walker at 8.30am on Saturday.

Gardaí have asked people with information to ring Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Monday to assist his parents Tracy and Snowy, and within a day had raised more than €6,000.

This story first appeared on IrishExaminer.com