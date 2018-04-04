Latest: Calls for new approach to sex education in Irish schools

Update 11.38am: There are calls today for a different approach to teaching young people about sex in schools.

The Solidarity Party wants to remove religious ethos from the discussion, making it more factual and objective.

Sixth-year student Megan Brady said that sexual education in school can be very awkward and incomplete.

"Last year, due to a scheduling error, the one sex education class I did get from my school was more or less a half an hour on natural family planning," she said.

"A very uncomfortable teacher stood at the front of the classroom for half an hour, and told us to mark the days on the calendar that we got out period, and then told us what days of the month we could conceive.

"Lesson over - that was the conversation finished."

Earlier: New Bill proposes new sex education programme regardless of school's religious ethos

New legislation being proposed by the Solidarity party would force all schools to teach students about contraception and LGBT issues - regardless of the schools religious ethos.

The Objective Sexual Education Bill also proposes that issues like consent and sexuality are taught in all schools.

The Rape Crisis Network, the National Women's Council and the Irish Family Planning Association say they're in favour of the proposals.

It follows yesterday's announcement by Education Minister Richard Bruton of a review of sex education.

Ian Power from youth website SpunOut.ie says consent classes should begin in primary school.

"You can talk to children about this topic in an age-appropriate way by talking to them about the fact that they have bodily autonomy so that they have the right to not be touched or inappropriately," he said.

- Digital desk