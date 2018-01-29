Latest: Cabinet meeting on Eighth Amendment running over time

Update 9pm: A special Cabinet meeting to decide the shape of the abortion referendum is running over time at government buildings tonight.

They are expected to approve the question that is to be put to the people, and the date of the vote on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

A press conference was due to take place at 8.30pm, but it is understood the meeting is still underway.

Cabinet meeting on abortion now three hours and counting...press conference delayed. #iestaff — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) January 29, 2018

RTÉ are reporting that the meeting is expected to finish some time after 9.30pm.

7.20pm: Simon Harris: Cabinet will follow Attorney General's advice on Eighth Amendment referendum

The Health Minister Simon Harris says they will follow the advice of the Attorney General as to what the question should be in an abortion referendum.

The Cabinet is holding a special meeting at the moment to discuss the issue.

Mr Harris will bring three issues to Cabinet, including the formal permission to hold a referendum, his approach on the wording of the vote, and a request to draft a general scheme for follow-up legislation on abortion if voters support repeal.

The referendum legislation is likely to be ready by early March, while draft follow-up legislation should be agreed in April.

Minister Harris says they are taking legal advice on what question should be put to the people.

He said: "It's simply a question as to whether it brings greater legal certainty to put in an enabling provision that points out that the Oireachtas can legislate in this area.

"In some regards that's stating the obvious, of course it's the Oireachtas that legislates, who else legislates other than the Oireachtas?

"But we'll have to take very clear legal advice from the Attorney General and I think it would be prudent and important for the Government to follow the Attorney General's advice."

However, Labour TD Alan Kelly says whatever advice the Attorney General gives, it should be made public.

Mr Kelly said: "We'd need to see the wording on that, obviously we're very supportive of the referendum and of the committee's recommendation, so we'd need to see the wording.

"But because it's such an extraordinary situation, we believe that the advice that the Government are taking on this probably needs to be published to give confidence that it is the right decision because there would be an alternative view to what the committee got.

"And obviously that would breed concern, so we think it should be published."

Mr Harris said that whatever the Cabinet agreed in relation to the referendum bill, the electorate would be asked whether or not they wanted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in full.

Ahead of the meeting, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that early summer was the preferred time to hold a ballot on the matter.

"We'll talk about some of the timelines involved as to perhaps how quickly we can progress the referendum on the Eighth," Mr Murphy said.