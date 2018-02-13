Latest: Brexit could present new opportunities for English language schools in Ireland

Update 10.08am: Brexit could present new opportunities for English language schools here.

A report yesterday revealed that Ireland remains the number one choice for students, with 101 nationalities studying here in 2016.

David O'Grady from Marketing English in Ireland says Brexit could be advantageous but there are still a lot of unknowns.

He said: "I think for 2018 we will find that a certain percentage of our business has gone back to the UK, it may be temporary we don't know.

"It depends on the type of Visa regime that will exist in the UK post-Brexit - if it is very strict that would be to our benefit."

Earlier: English language schools working hard to ensure Ireland remains number one choice for students

English language schools say they have been working hard to ensure that Ireland remains the number one choice for students.

It is after a report yesterday from Marketing English in Ireland shows that we rank first per head of population and fifth in terms of actual numbers studying.

Nearly 120,000 students from 101 countries studied in 66 language schools here in 2016.

David O'Grady from Marketing English in Ireland says they have been building a base for a long time in a competitive market.

He said: "You have to run faster to stay in the same place when you're up against tough competitors.

"We succeed by hard work and working the markets, it is not by accident.

"When the students come we deliver good programmes and skilled teachers."

- Digital Desk