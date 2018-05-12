Latest: Blaze in Co Louth school now under control

A large fire at a school in Co. Louth has now been brought under control.

In a statement, the school thanked fire crews for their work and said nobody has been injured.

The full extent of the damage isn't yet known and Gardai are investigating the cause.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire at a school in County Louth.

The blaze broke out at St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk at around 3am this morning

Flames could be seen burning through the building, the extent of the damage is not yet known.

A number of units of the fire brigade remain at the scene this morning.

- Digital Desk