Latest: At least 12 women affected by cervical cancer tests scandal

By Fiachra O Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

At least a dozen women affected by the botched cervical cancer screening tests scandal have died and more than 100 have seen their care negatively affected by what happened.

The scale of what happened has been revealed in leaked HSE figures from a 2014 clinical audit which are expected to be published by outgoing HSE director general Tony O Brien today.

RTE Radio's Morning Ireland programme said the figures show at least 12 women who were wrongly given the cancer test all clear have died.

In addition, more than half of the 206 women affected have also seen their care impacted by the incorrect negative results.

The situation was revealed after a €2.5m High Court ruling in favour of 43-year-old mother Vicky Phelan, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The HSE had sought a confidentiality clause with Ms Phelan, which she refused, as part of the settlement.

Cabinet is expected to consider setting up a statutory inquiry into the scandal on Tuesday.

FG TD 'would not be surprised' if more died as a result of cervical cancer scandal

A pharmacist and Fine Gael TD says she would not be surprised if there are more deaths as a result of the cervical cancer scandal.

At least 206 women received a delayed diagnosis but the HSE says it will not be able to comment on the number of deaths before its serious incident management team completes its review.

The government is thought to be considering a statutory inquiry into the matter.

Deputy Kate O'Connell says survival rates dramatically decrease once the cancerous cells are untreated for more than three years.

"Five year undetected pre-cancerous cells, you're looking at 30-40% of the women not surviving," said Deputy O'Connell.

"So if cervical cancer is not detected the outcomes are very bad.

"I expect that number to grow, quite frankly, I do expect it to be definitely double digits."

Government considers statutory inquiry into Cervical Check scandal

The Government is considering a statutory inquiry into the cervical screening scandal.

More than 2,000 women have called the Cervical Check helpline that was set up over the weekend for women with concerns about their smear test results, after the case of Vicky Phelan who was incorrectly given the all-clear.

The line will stay open until 6 o'clock this evening and the HSE says call-backs are underway.

It also claims its audit of 206 individual results is nearing completion will engage today with all women still awaiting contact.

The Chairman of the National Association of General Practitioners, Dr Andrew Jordan, is urging women to continue to believe in the cervical check system.

"We're carrying out roughly 250,000 smears per annum, we're after reducing the incidents of cervical cancer by 7%," said Dr Jordan.

"The other thing is, it is important not to forget the HPV vaccination programme here because the HPV vaccine, it has the potential to wipe out cervical cancer."

Those wishing to contact the helpline can do so on Freephone 1800 45 45 55.

