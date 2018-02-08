Latest: Arrest made after man dies Lucan stabbing

Update 7.42pm: Gardaí at Lucan, Co Dublin are investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred at Buirg an Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Co Dublin at approximately 10.20pm last night, Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

A 52-year-old male received serious stab wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight and is being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today, and the local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01-666 7382, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier: Arrest made after man dies Lucan stabbing

A man has died after an apparent stabbing in Lucan in Co Dublin late last night.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination this morning.

Gardaí say one man has been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.

