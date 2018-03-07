Latest: Around 46 students on board schoolbus involved in major Limerick road accident

Update 11am: Bus Éireann has said that there were approximately 46 students on board a schoolbus involved in a serious crash in Co Limerick today.

The accident involved a sub-contracted vehicle on one of the company’s school transport services.

Pic: Press 22

"Our investigation is ongoing and we cannot comment further at this time," the statement read.

"We would like to express our gratitude to all the emergency services for their rapid response, and we will continue to liaise with the school and parents of the injured students."

Update 10.17am: 15 removed in ambulances after crash involving schoolbus in Co Limerick

Ambulances have removed 15 people with various levels of injuries from the scene of a road accident involving a schoolbus in Co Limerick this morning.

The majority of injured have been described as “walking wounded”.

The bus ended up on its side in a ditch on the R513 near the village of Caherconlish.

Pic: Keith Wiseman

The driver of another vehicle involved is being cut from the wreckage by emergency service personnel.

A fleet of ambulances are at the scene, and an air ambulance helicopter is there on standby.

Students were evacuated to a nearby disused filling station forecourt and are being assessed there by paramedics.

The students were travelling in the bus to John The Baptist Community School, in Hospital, Co Limerick.

A source at the school said they are inundated with phone calls from concerned parents.

One vehicle at the scene has been described as "mangled".

Pic: Press 22

Update 9.42am: A “multi-vehicle collision” involving a schoolbus in Co Limerick is being described by a reliable source as a “serious incident”, writes David Raleigh.

The source said there are about 40-50 people involved, including mostly teenagers.

Several people have been injured. The full extent of their injuries are unknown, although they are not believed, at this point, to be life-threatening.

A helicopter is en route to the scene at the R513 at Caherconlish and extra fire tenders are on route from county stations.

Traffic Alert Limerick - Diversions are currently in place on the R513 between Caherconlish & Herbertstown due to a collision. Gardaí & Emergency Services are at the scene. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 7, 2018

Earlier: Schoolbus involved in multi-vehicle collision in Limerick

Emergency services are at the scene of a “multi-vehicle collision” in Co Limerick involving a schoolbus and two other vehicles, writes David Raleigh.

The incident occurred in the townland of Caherconlish known as Connelly’s Cross.

Emergency services received a 999 call of a report of a schoolbus and two vehicles involved in a collision at 8.40am.

Four units attached to Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service are currently on at the scene.

It is unclear if there have been any serious injuries.

Limerick City and County Council tweeted that the “R513 between Herbertstown and Caherline is closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash”.

“Local diversions are in place from Caherconlish to Ballyneety, and then rejoining the R513 at Herbertstown #Limerick @aaroadwatch,” it added.

More to follow...