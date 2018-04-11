Latest: Appeal for witnesses after man airlifted to hospital following two-car crash in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Update 7.40pm: A man was airlifted to hospital this evening after sustaining injuries in a two-car collision in Co Limerick.

The man, aged in his 30s, was driving a vehicle which was in a collision with another car, driven by a woman in her early 20s, gardaí said.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm on the Newcastle West to Dromcollogher Road (R522), a short distance from Dromcollogher.

Gardaí said both casualties were taken to University Hospital Limerick for "non life threatening" injuries.

The man was airlifted to hospital by the Irish Air Corps air ambulance.

Two HSE ambulances and two units of Newcastle West Fire Service also attended the scene.

The road was closed and traffic diversions put in place.

Gardaí at Newcastle West have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 069-20650.

