Latest: Apology from US lab over incorrect smear test results to Vicky Phelan 'not acceptable', says her solicitor

Update - 8.50am: Vicky Phelan's solicitor says an apology from one of the US labs at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy is too little too late.

The scandal has forced the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien to step down admitting that there were failures in telling women about incorrect smear test results.

In a statement, Clinical Pathology Laboratories said what happened to Vicky Phelan and her family was tragic and that it deeply regrets the outcome.

They said that they hope the settlement reached will allow Ms Phelan to gain additional treatment and an improved prognosis and quality of life.

They revealed that the screenings were performed through manual examinations of individual slides, without the benefit of computer-based imaging and a separate HPV test.

The company said it was performed to the highest quality standards but, despite this, it is internationally recognised that no screening program is 100% effective and all have an inherent margin for error.

CPL said the results of cervical cancer screens conducted by its lab, and the other one in the US as well as the two Irish laboratories, are well above the accepted accuracy rate for the type of screening specified by the HSE and have been continuously monitored and repeatedly endorsed by Irish health authorities and US agencies.

However, her solicitor Cian O’Carroll says the apology is not accepted.

Mr O'Carroll said: "Perhaps if it was offered at the appropriate time, which would have been three or more weeks ago, it might have had a little more credibility.

"They've also failed to comment on, acknowledge or apologise for the appaling hurt they caused by attempting to force a confidentiality clause on Vicky Phelan and forcing her on with the trial in court, so no it isn't acceptable."

On The Tonight Show last night on TV3, Emma Mhic Mhathúna welcomed Tony O’Brien's resignation.

Emma said: “The sense of joy is incalculable.

"It's long overdue and it's a disgrace that I had to break down for that to happen."

6.38am: Cabinet to consider more action over CervicalCheck scandal on Tony O'Brien's last day as HSE chief

Today will be Tony O'Brien's last day as head of the HSE.

Mr O'Brien has confirmed he will resign as Director General in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Anger peaked around Leinster House last night with two Ministers openly calling for Mr O'Brien to go after documents showed HSE management were preparing media strategies in case this came to light two years ago.

Mr O'Brien has been put through the wringer by politicians this week, and admitted the scandal has hit him.

He said: "Given that I started my own career in the public service, in BreastCheck, the recent events are indeed a personal blow to me."

In his departing statement Tony O'Brien said he will step down as of close of business today to avoid any further impact on the health service.

Press Statement - Director General of HSE Tony O’Brien - https://t.co/Zaq0xoOYsw — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 10, 2018

Mr O'Brien will step down at the close of business tomorrow "in order to avoid any further impact to the delivery of health and social care services, in particular the cancer screening services that have become the focus of intense political debate in recent days".

He admitted there were clear communication failures when it comes to telling women about the false negatives on their smear tests.

However, Mr O'Brien said he is confident planned reviews will prove the worth of CervicalCheck.

He said that "notwithstanding the clear communication failures surrounding the CervicalCheck Audits", he is "confident that the Scally Review will demonstrate the quality and value of the CervicalCheck Programme once it is complete".

Mr O'Brien said he looks forward to co-operating and engaging with the review.

The statement said that Mr O’Brien "has been proud to lead the health services and the many staff who have worked tirelessly and with great dedication to provide health and social care services in a very challenging environment.

It states that he "remains deeply committed to health reform in Ireland and in particular the full implementation of the Slainte Care Report" and retains his "fullest support for Minister Harris in this regard".

The Cabinet will consider if there should be any further responses at a meeting this morning.

