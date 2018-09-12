Latest: Anti-homelessness activists say some 'pushed down stairs' during Dublin raid

Update 9.55am: Two people are due in court next month after five people were arrested during clashes in Dublin's north inner city over the housing crisis.

Another two of those arrested received adult cautions while the fifth was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The number of people reported to have been arrested was six but Gardaí have since revised that number down to five.

Scuffles broke out when a group of activists were forcibly evicted from a vacant house on North Frederick Street yesterday evening.

The Take Back the City group has been holding sit-ins to highlight the number of homes sitting empty during the housing crisis.

Eoin from the group says a number of people were injured: "One person suffered concussion...someone else suffered serious shoulder injuries...someone else had very severe bleeding and cuts on their arm."

In a statement, the group also claimed that Gardaí had used "physical force in the process".

Gardaí have said that their only role in the eviction was to prevent a breach of the peace.

"The eviction itself was peaceful. However, a large crowd gathered on the street and five people (one woman and four men) were subsequently arrested for public order offences and assaults on Garda members," said the Garda Press Office.

Earlier: Activists arrested during housing action protest have been released

Six people have been arrested after a large group of housing activists marched on Store Street Garda Station in Dublin last night.

All of those arrested were released late last night.

It followed an earlier protest at North Frederick Street, where some were arrested for public order offences, during an eviction at a building being occupied by the group 'Take Back the City'.

Crowd at Store Street now! Shame! Shame! Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/LE7GOqK06L — Take Back The City - Dublin (@TBTCDublin) September 11, 2018

'Eoin' - a spokesperson for the group - said the trouble began earlier in the evening.

"When protestors mobilised outside 34 North Frederick Street during the protest a number of activists were arrested, injuries were sustained and a mobilisation happened outside Store Street Garda Station where between 150 and 200 people, activists and members of the community, protested outside Store Street Garda Station demanding the release of the activists," said Eoin.

In a statement released this morning Take Back the City said that "several of those arrested subsequently presented to hospital for treatment on injuries sustained before and during their arrests".

The property on North Frederick Street was taken over by a group last month.

It followed a 10-day occupation of a building at Summerhill Parade a short distance away which ended after the High Court ordered protesters to leave.

UPDATE:



All of the arrested activists have now been released. 4 are currently in hospital relating to injuries sustained earlier.



Shame on the Garda for not only defending goons in balaclavas against peaceful protesters, but for using violent force against them.



More to follow — Take Back The City - Dublin (@TBTCDublin) September 11, 2018

Those involved in the demonstrations have argued that houses should not be allowed to sit vacant during the housing crisis.

The group intend to hold a solidarity rally later today.

