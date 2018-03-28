Latest: All four defendants acquitted in rugby rape trial

Update - 12.32pm: All four defendants have been acquitted in the Belfast rape trial.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court.

His team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape.

The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The verdicts were returned after the jury had deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes.

The foreman answered "yes" when asked by a court clerk if the 11-member panel had reached a verdict on which they were all agreed.

The trial has lasted for nine weeks.

All four men stood in the glass dock of courtroom number 12 in the Laganside complex as the verdicts were read out.

Paddy Jackson arriving in court today.

The judge had earlier warned members of the public not to react.

Three defendants Jackson, McIlroy and Harrison were permitted to leave the dock first.

Judge Smyth said: "The jury has found you not guilty. You are free to leave the dock."

A short time later the court was told that no evidence had been offered by prosecutors on a charge of vaginal rape against Stuart Olding.

Stuart Olding outside court today.

Judge Smyth directed the jury to find him not guilty.

Allowing Olding to go free, the judge said: "Mr Olding the jury has found you not guilty of this count also and you are now free to leave the dock."

There were emotional scenes outside the courtroom as family and friends of the accused hugged and kissed each other.

The high-profile trial was originally scheduled for five weeks but lasted for nine weeks at Belfast Crown Court.

In total, 30 witnesses gave evidence including the four defendants and the complainant whose testimony was heard over eight separate days, and verdicts were returned on day 42.

The court heard from 10 police officers, two doctors, a forensic scientist and a taxi driver who had driven the complainant home on the night in question.

When the trial opened on January 30, a total of 12 jurors were sworn in - nine men and three women.

But about halfway through the panel was reduced to 11 after one juror was discharged because of illness.

11.09am: Jury begin second day of deliberation in rugby rape trial

A jury in the rape trial of two Ireland rugby players has retired to begin a second day of deliberation.

The eight men and three women were sent out of Belfast Crown Court at about 10.20am on Wednesday.

Paddy Jackson, 26, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast and his teammate Stuart Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city deny raping the same woman after a night out in June 2016. Jackson denies a further charge of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been on trial on charges connected to the alleged assault.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast denies exposure while Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road also in Belfast denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The jury deliberated for over two hours on yesterday.

