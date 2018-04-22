Latest: 8th Amendment 'a healthcare issue', say Social Democrats

Update 10.48am: The Social Democrats have today given their backing the campaign to repeal the 8th Amendment, saying that they believe it is a healthcare issue.

The party is launching its 'Yes for Repeal' campaign this morning in Dublin, Cork and Galway today.

Opinion polls over the weekend show support for the Yes side in the abortion referendum has dropped slightly, but still holds the majority vote with five weeks to go until voting day on May 25.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said that women should be able to seek the treatment they need in this country.

"Women travelling [for abortions] has been a dominant feature for over 30 years now," she said.

"I think there is a realisation in this country, and we're seeing it from the opinion polls, that we do have a responsibility to provide healthcare in our own jurisdiction, and that's part of the reason that we're advocating very strongly for a Yes vote."

Reacting to day's poll, The Together For Yes campaign insisted that every single vote will count on May 25.

Orla O’Connor, Campaign Co-Director said: "There is still a very long way to go in this referendum campaign, and we are taking nothing for granted.

"This is a crucial and historic debate which proposes to remove the harmful 8th amendment from the Constitution, and we understand that people rightly want to consider all the facts and evidence from doctors and medical professionals to help them reach their decision.

"In the meantime, we are encouraging everyone to check the register and ensure they are registered to vote because every vote matters on polling day."

A new opinion poll out today shows support for repealing the 8th amendment has fallen slightly in the past month.

The latest poll appears in today's Sunday Times.

The third Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll reflects a drop of two points to 47% for those who support repeal - with the No Vote up two points to 29% - and combined undecided voters on 24%.

The Poll was conducted from April 5-17 in face-to-face interviews with 928 voters.

Sunday Times political editor Stephen O'Brien said that when you strip out the undecided voters that gives a lead for the yes of 62% to 38%.

He added that the fact that there has been little chipping away at the Yes lead is a worrying sign for the No side at this stage in the campaign, but there are still five weeks to go.

- Digital desk