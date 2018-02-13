Latest: €80m body cams would help keep people calm - Garda reps

Update 10.24am: Garda reps say body cams would help keep people calm.

Members of the force are trying to convince bosses to spend up to €80m fitting them with personal recording devices.

Antoinette Cunningham, President of the AGSI.

Antoinette Cunningham, President of the AGSI, says they have been proven to work.

She said: "Incidents come to an end much quicker, they reach a calmer resolution, the evidence is there for people to see what actually occurs."

Earlier: Garda reps trying to justify €80m they want to spend on body worn cameras

Garda reps are trying to justify the amount of money they want to spend on body cams.

It is estimated the State could spend up to €80m fitting members of the force with the recording equipment.

Antoinette Cunningham, President of the AGSI, says they are worth it.

She said: "You see snippets of mobile phone data being released quite often giving a wrong impression of the incident in its entirety.

"If we had the body worn cameras we would be able to play the incident from start to finsh and give a clear account of events as they occurred.

