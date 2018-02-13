Latest: 61-year-old man dead after Mayo crash

Update 8.39pm: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 61-year-old man died in a traffic collision in Co Mayo.

The incident occurred when a car, driven by the man, and a lorry collided on the N5 at Carrabawn near Swinford.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar for a post-mortem examination.

A male passenger in the car, aged in his late 20s, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, was uninjured.

The scene is expected to remain closed until noon tomorrow to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators. Local traffic diversions will remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

