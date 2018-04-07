Latest: 14-year-old missing Kildare girl found safe and well

Update - 8.30am, April 7, 2018: Kristiana Strauja has been found safe and well.

10.37pm, April 6, 2018: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding 14-year-old missing in Kildare

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 14-year-old year girl who is missing from Newbridge in Co Kildare.

Kristiana Strauja was last seen at 2pm on Thursday, April 5th when she left her home in Newbridge.

She is described as being 5' 5 in height, of slim build with long dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a black tracksuit top, black Nike runners and she usually wears a headband.

Anyone who has seen Kristiana or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge garda station on 045 431212, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

