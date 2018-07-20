Latest: 100 Ryanair pilots say they were left with no choice but to picket

Update 10am: Dublin based Ryanair pilots have moved their picket from the airport roundabout to the company's HQ at Airside in Swords.

It is running from now until 1.30pm today although the work stoppage will continue all day.

4,000 Ryanair customers in Ireland have had their flights cancelled - during their second pilots strike in just over a week.

100 pilots based in Ireland and directly employed by Ryanair say they have been left with no choice but to take to the picket line.

They are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association and have been represented by the trade union Fórsa during discussions with management.

Unfortunately those talks broke up earlier this week without reaching a deal and with a renewed threat of stoppages during the busy summer schedule.

The first strike day last Thursday was the first in the airline's history.

There is another planned for next Tuesday.

Morning all 🛫



Flying with us today? You can find all live flight information here: https://t.co/jPfCYmU3Jd pic.twitter.com/r7ySP75RuL — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 20, 2018

Earlier: Second day of Ryanair strikes underway

The second 24-hour strike in a week, by 100 pilots employed by Ryanair in Dublin, is underway.

The pilots, who are employed directly by the company, are striking for 24 hours with another day of action scheduled for next Tuesday.

The pilots, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, are in dispute with the company over base transfers, leave and seniority issues.

Talks between their union and Ryanair management broke down earlier this week.

With no breakthrough in sight, more strike action is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Last night, Ryanair called on Forsa to call off next week's day of action but a 7 o'clock deadline came and went without any response.

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

A total of 24 flights out of Dublin today have been cancelled to the UK.

The company says it is cancelling flights on routes with higher volumes so people can more easily transfer to other services.

Digital Desk