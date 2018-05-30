Late night bus service for rural Ireland 'not going to work'

It is claimed a late night bus service for rural Ireland is doomed to fail before it even gets off the ground.

The proposed pilot scheme is being discussed at the Oireachtas Transport Committee today.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says it will help tackle rural isolation.

But Cork South West TD Michael Collins says the time-table of 6 until 11pm is almost useless.

He said: "If you're a farmer when they milk a few cows, and by God, some of them are 60 or 70, maybe 150 cows to milk, feed calves, and carry out their work, they're lucky to be in home by 9.30 at night.

"It's not going to work - it's a city mindset. In rural Ireland, you don't go out until it's time to come home and that's the fact."

